Library tries to get read on users with online survey

Do you want library hours better suited to your needs?

Now’s your chance to speak up, something the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is encouraging as it considers increasing its hours at the Sooke branch.

The VIRL is seeking feedback from residents on what days they prefer and hours of operation at the branch.

The online survey is at https://bit.ly/3jkhULk until Nov. 15.

The VIRL is planning to build a new state-of-the-art library in Sooke on Wadams Way. Construction will start soon.

If you have any questions about the survey or the new branch, please email branch manager Peter Maguire at pmaguire@virl.bc.ca.

