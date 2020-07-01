Library’s Summer Reading Club goes virtual

This literacy program is usually offered in person

The Vancouver Island Regional Library is taking its annual summer reading clubs for kids, teens, and adults online.

This literacy program is usually offered in person. This year, as work continues to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, readers can follow their passion for reading and still participate by registering and tracking their progress online.

“While the effects of COVID-19 still impact our service delivery, being able to offer this free programming virtually means we can continue to engage and interact with our communities, and at the same time promote literacy and help build reading skills,” Melissa Legacy, a spokesperson for VIRL said.

“We have some spectacular online events lined up nearly every week this summer, sure to entertain all ages.”

This year’s Summer Reading Club theme, Explore Our Universe, invites children up to age to launch their imaginations into orbit as they read all summer long.

Registration opened online last week and runs until Aug. 15, with several special events planned, including a Mario Kart 8 Tournament, a Q&A with astronomer Rachel Wang, and an interview with Dr. Jay Cullen of the University of Victoria.

Parents can register their families by going online to https://bcsrc.ca/ and find the event schedule at virl.bc.ca/summer-reading-club or on the VIRL SRC Facebook group.

The Teen Summer Challenge is also back. Teens aged 12 to 18 complete out-of-this-world tasks and have a chance to win a prize. The challenge encourages teens to critically think through a series of tasks while learning new skills, reading, and experimenting.

The complete task list and instructions are available at virl.bc.ca/summer-reading-club-2/. The challenge runs until Aug. 31.

Once again, the library is offering adults a chance to take part in fun challenges and enter for a chance to win a prize as they read their way through summer.

During the Adult Summer Reading Challenge, each participant will access the reading challenges at virl.bc.ca/adult-summer-reading-challenge/. After the participants complete a challenge, they can contact info@virl.bc.ca or call 1-877-415-8475 to alert staff of their completion.

Each completed challenge will enter the participant in a draw for a chance to win a prize at the end of the program.

There is no official registration required. For customers who do not have access to a computer or internet, they can call 1-877-415-8475 to request the challenge be mailed to their home.

The Adult Summer Reading Challenge runs until Aug. 15.



