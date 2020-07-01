The Vancouver Island Regional Library is taking its annual summer reading clubs for kids, teens and adults online. (Contributed graphic)

Library’s Summer Reading Club goes virtual

This literacy program is usually offered in person

The Vancouver Island Regional Library is taking its annual summer reading clubs for kids, teens, and adults online.

This literacy program is usually offered in person. This year, as work continues to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, readers can follow their passion for reading and still participate by registering and tracking their progress online.

“While the effects of COVID-19 still impact our service delivery, being able to offer this free programming virtually means we can continue to engage and interact with our communities, and at the same time promote literacy and help build reading skills,” Melissa Legacy, a spokesperson for VIRL said.

“We have some spectacular online events lined up nearly every week this summer, sure to entertain all ages.”

This year’s Summer Reading Club theme, Explore Our Universe, invites children up to age to launch their imaginations into orbit as they read all summer long.

Registration opened online last week and runs until Aug. 15, with several special events planned, including a Mario Kart 8 Tournament, a Q&A with astronomer Rachel Wang, and an interview with Dr. Jay Cullen of the University of Victoria.

Parents can register their families by going online to https://bcsrc.ca/ and find the event schedule at virl.bc.ca/summer-reading-club or on the VIRL SRC Facebook group.

The Teen Summer Challenge is also back. Teens aged 12 to 18 complete out-of-this-world tasks and have a chance to win a prize. The challenge encourages teens to critically think through a series of tasks while learning new skills, reading, and experimenting.

The complete task list and instructions are available at virl.bc.ca/summer-reading-club-2/. The challenge runs until Aug. 31.

Once again, the library is offering adults a chance to take part in fun challenges and enter for a chance to win a prize as they read their way through summer.

During the Adult Summer Reading Challenge, each participant will access the reading challenges at virl.bc.ca/adult-summer-reading-challenge/. After the participants complete a challenge, they can contact info@virl.bc.ca or call 1-877-415-8475 to alert staff of their completion.

Each completed challenge will enter the participant in a draw for a chance to win a prize at the end of the program.

There is no official registration required. For customers who do not have access to a computer or internet, they can call 1-877-415-8475 to request the challenge be mailed to their home.

The Adult Summer Reading Challenge runs until Aug. 15.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PeninsulaSooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
PHOTOS: Beach-goers soak up the sun at Cadboro Bay

Just Posted

Victoria resident receives medal from Governor General to honour volunteer work

Julie Payette Governor General of Canada unveiled a list of 123 remarkable Canadians

First of many UVic bike lane projects coming this fall

Province awards $316,000 towards first stage of campus cycling plan

PHOTOS: Beach-goers soak up the sun at Cadboro Bay

Residents take part in summer activities along the shoreline

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Man in crisis with weapon taken into custody by VicPD

The man was taken into custody, then transported to hospital for evaluation

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

Library’s Summer Reading Club goes virtual

This literacy program is usually offered in person

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Campbell River’s defunct cruise ship terminal to undergo evaluation for future plans

With no cruise ship coming through, the $16million terminal has been a white elephant for over 13 years

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Fire officials say man’s quick actions resulted in relatively minor damage

Most Read