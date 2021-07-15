Lifelong learning in Sooke takes off

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning (SRLL) has wrapped up the winter learning session, with more than 170 people registered for the 10 program sessions in 2021.

This year, courses covered a range of interests, from world events to understanding brain injury to life after COVID.

SRLL has a call-out for courses and sessions for this fall.

Do you have an area of expertise that you wish to share in the form of a course? Is there something you would like to see in the next? All suggestions are welcome, whether you want to learn or host a session.

“Sooke is filled with knowledgeable and skilled people,” said Chris Moss, SRLL chair. “We would love to hear from anyone who has an idea for a course. We can help you turn your knowledge into a course, so our community can benefit from your wisdom and experience.

Course suggestions can be forwarded to Chris Moss at: sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

Depending on the pandemic path, courses may take place on Zoom with an eye on an eventual return to in-person gatherings. Classes will continue on Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

