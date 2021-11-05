Lions Club, Easter Seals host second 50/50 raffle

Money raised from lottery going to Easter Seals camps

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club is again selling 50/50 online raffle tickets to send kids and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals camps and Easter Seals House.

“We’re very excited to join this virtual fundraiser for a second time and help raise funds for one of our club projects,” says Eleanor Bawden, Sooke Harbourside Lions Club president.

“Last spring’s raffle came to $33,250, and who wouldn’t want to win half that jackpot!”

Raffle tickets are on sale for 3 for $10, 15 for $20, 35 for $40 and 100 for $100, and will be available for purchase until midnight Nov. 16, 2021 at eastersealsbcy.rafflenexus.com/a/sooke-harbourside-lions.

With every ticket purchased, funding will ensure campers receive the onsite support they need, receive healthy meals and snacks, and have access, equipment and supplies for a full camp program whether it’s in person or virtually at home.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 17.

ALSO READ: Sharing Saturday helps food bank



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommmunitySooke