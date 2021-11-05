(File - Metro Creative)

Lions Club, Easter Seals host second 50/50 raffle

Money raised from lottery going to Easter Seals camps

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club is again selling 50/50 online raffle tickets to send kids and adults with disabilities to Easter Seals camps and Easter Seals House.

“We’re very excited to join this virtual fundraiser for a second time and help raise funds for one of our club projects,” says Eleanor Bawden, Sooke Harbourside Lions Club president.

“Last spring’s raffle came to $33,250, and who wouldn’t want to win half that jackpot!”

Raffle tickets are on sale for 3 for $10, 15 for $20, 35 for $40 and 100 for $100, and will be available for purchase until midnight Nov. 16, 2021 at eastersealsbcy.rafflenexus.com/a/sooke-harbourside-lions.

With every ticket purchased, funding will ensure campers receive the onsite support they need, receive healthy meals and snacks, and have access, equipment and supplies for a full camp program whether it’s in person or virtually at home.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 17.

ALSO READ: Sharing Saturday helps food bank


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommmunitySooke

Previous story
Demand keeps increasing for Sooke toy drive
Next story
FITNESS: ‘Prehab’ can help you recover from surgery faster

Just Posted

Saanich police work the crime scene on Carey Road in 2018 where Shawn Campbell was attacked; he later died in hospital. Two men convicted of manslaughter in the case were sentenced to six years each for the crime on Nov. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two men sentenced to 6 years for fatal hammer attack on Langford friend

Families took part in celebrations of Diwali, the festival of light, this week in Saanich and elsewhere. (Photo courtesy of Manish Prajapati)
Victory of light over darkness: Diwali celebrations light up the night in Saanich

A new residence with 45 housing units will be built at 865 Catherine St., and run by the Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness Society. (Google Maps)
$11.3M boost to create Victoria homes for Indigenous people experiencing homelessness

Sooke artist Linda (Gord) Gordon created this painting in memory of Second World War veteran Jack Cockrell. (Contributed - Linda (Gord) Gordon)
A token of remembrance: veteran commemorated through art