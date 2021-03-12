Lions club makes special delivery to Saseenos Elementary

Sooke Lions Club director Gerry St. Laurant shows the new staffroom stove to Saseenos Elementary School secretary Sandy Hull. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Saseenos Elementary School received a much-appreciated donation from the Sooke Lions Club on Friday.

The Lions donated a stove and dishwasher for the school’s food programs, including the popular pancake breakfast.

“The dishwasher broke, and we needed a new stove,” Sandy Hull, the school’s secretary, said. “We asked the Lions if they could help.”

Lions’ director Gerry St. Laurant jumped on the project, and within days the stove and dishwasher were delivered to the school.

The two items are needed for the Lions free breakfast offered by the school every month (or at least in non-COVID times), special classroom and school projects, and staff.

“This is what (the Lions club) does – help the community,” St. Laurant said.

Two years ago, the Lions club made a similar donation to Journey Middle School, offering up a pancake grill, stove and dishwasher.

