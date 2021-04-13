Live episode of Saanich podcast focuses on region’s housing issues

Former Saanich councillor Dean Murdock hosts a live episode of his podcast on April 14 to tackle housing issues in the region. (Image courtesy Dean Murdock)

Housing diversity and affordability have long been hot-button issues in Greater Victoria and, on April 14, former Saanich councillor Dean Murdock tackles the topics with a panel of guests in a live episode of his Amazing Places podcast.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, listeners are invited to tune in for free on Zoom to hear Murdock, Saanich Coun. Rebecca Mersereau, Julian West of Urban Thrive Developments, Christine Lintott of Christine Lintott Architects and Matt Dell, president of the South Jubilee Neighbourhood Association, discuss infill developments and “missing middle” housing.

Murdock’s goal is to bring together speakers who could approach housing matters from a variety of perspectives. He felt it was a timely topic as Saanich council recently rejected a six-storey housing development planned for 3656 Raymond St. South in a close vote.

Mersereau was among those in favour of the project and noted the location suited increased density and active transportation. “If not here, then where?” she asked at the time.

This is one of the questions the panel will attempt to answer as they look at the barriers that impede new housing developments.

Murdock said Saanich’s 2020 Housing Needs Report highlights the need for affordable housing to accommodate current and future residents.

Most people agree more housing should be built, but barriers arise when it’s time to decided where to build, he said. “Those roadblocks need to be addressed” and the panelists will discuss possible solutions.

The event is Murdock’s first foray into live podcasting, but he said if it goes well, he’ll tackle other topics such as active transportation and climate change in the same format in the future.

Ideally, listeners will submit questions beforehand but there will be opportunities to ask questions during the 90-minute discussion. To register, visit the event page on Facebook or email info@deanmurdock.ca. Questions can be sent to the Amazing Places Twitter or Facebook pages.

