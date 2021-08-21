Los Gringos Locos guitar duo Al Sabourin, left, and Mike Sampson perform outside Pharmasave at Oak Bay Avenue and Hampshire Road on Saturday, Aug. 14 as part of the District of Oak Bay’s Music in the Village pilot program. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Los Gringos Locos guitar duo Al Sabourin, left, and Mike Sampson perform outside Pharmasave at Oak Bay Avenue and Hampshire Road on Saturday, Aug. 14 as part of the District of Oak Bay’s Music in the Village pilot program. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Live music pilot program enlivens Oak Bay Village

Local favourite Los Gringos Locos bring ‘Love and Abundance’ to Oak Bay Avenue

Live tunes brought an aura of wonder to Oak Bay Village last hot and hazy Saturday as Los Gringos Locos strummed away on Spanish guitars as part of the District of Oak Bay’s new summer music initiative.

Instrumentalists Al Sabourin and Mike Sampson brought some groove and radiance to the streets Aug. 14 as the first act of the Music in the Village pilot program.

Performing under their band name, translated as “the crazy white guys” Sabourin and Sampson performed originals like Love and Abundance and Dust and Sunlight outside Pharmasave at Oak Bay Avenue and Hampshire Road while selling their CDs and attracting gazes from various passersby and BC Transit drivers.

A range of local professional musicians are slated to perform in the space from noon and 4 p.m. until late September.

