Local authors nominated for Victoria Book Prize awards

Finalists for 2020 announced in two categories

Local authors are in line for a $5,000 windfall in October, thanks to a couple of literary prizes from the City of Victoria.

The list of finalists for the 2020 City of Victoria Butler Book Prize and Children’s Book Prize were unveiled Sept.9 and include authors in the genres of poetry, fiction and non-fiction.

Among the five finalists vying for the Butler Book Prize, for books published in 2019, is Lorna Crozier in the poetry category for “The House the Spirit Builds” (Douglas & McIntyre).

In the non-fiction category, finalists are Carla Funk for “Every Little Scrap and Wonder – A Small-Town Childhood” (Greystone); Carey Newman and Kirstie Hudson for “Picking Up the Pieces: Residential School Memories and the Making of the Witness Blanket (Orca Book Publishers), and Christin Geall for “Cultivated: The Elements of Floral Style (Princeton Architectural Press). “Lampedusa” (McClelland & Stewart) by Steven Price is nominated from the fiction category.

RELATED STORY: Two local authors walk away with Victoria Book Prize

Children’s Book prize finalists include “Nevers” by Sara Cassidy (Orca Book Publishers), “Orcas Everywhere: The Mystery and History of Killer Whales (Orca Book Publishers) by Mark Leiren-Young, and “Neekah’s Knitting Needles” (Sono Nis Press) by Sylvia Olsen and Odelia Smith.

Founded in 2004, the Butler Book Prize is a partnership between the City of Victoria and Brian Butler of Butler Brothers Supplies. The Children’s Book Prize, which recognizes exceptional children’s and youth literature in the community, was established in 2008 by the late Mel Bolen of Bolen Books.

Two independent juries comprised of representatives from the local literary arts community judged the entries. The winners will be announced at a free online event hosted by CBC Radio’s Gregor Craigie on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. as part of the Victoria Festival of Authors. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at victoriabookprizes.ca.

ALSO READ: Victoria author nominated for prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize

“We are pleased to partner with the Victoria Festival of Authors this year to present the awards gala as the closing event of the festival,” Alyssa Polinsky, president of the Victoria Book Prize Society, said in a media release. “This free online event will allow more people than ever to join us in celebrating our region’s incredible literary talent.”

Additional sponsors include the Union Club of British Columbia, Friesens Corporation, Munro’s Books, Russell Books, Tanner’s Books, Ivy’s Bookshop, CBC Radio, Island Blue Print and the Greater Victoria Public Library.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of apples

Just Posted

Local authors nominated for Victoria Book Prize awards

Finalists for 2020 announced in two categories

Patrick brothers who shaped modern hockey also tried, but failed, to remove violence

New history thesis shows efforts to sell a “clean game” in Oak Bay

Central Saanich to formally inform Agricultural Land Commission about soccer pitch proposal

Move is meant for information only with no application having come forward yet

Victoria man to run marathon after overcoming rare cancer diagnosis

Nigel Deacon was diagnosed with ocular melanoma in 2010

Burger sales bring in $5,000 to build Imagination Libraries in Greater Victoria

United Way of Greater Victoria and Big Wheel Burger team up to get kids reading

B.C. or Ontario? Residential school survivors fight move of court battle

It’s now up to Ontario’s Court of Appeal to sort out the venue question

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service

Provincial government announces findings of public engagement process

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Comox Valley protesters send message over old-growth logging

Event in downtown Courtenay was part of wider event on Friday

Application deadline for fish harvester benefits program extended

Those financially impacted by the pandemic have until Oct. 5 to apply

Most Read