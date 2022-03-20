Local Hero Awards 2022: Legion president works tirelessly to ensure fun experience for all

Emily Vance/Contributor

The West Shore Local Hero Awards are back! You can find this year’s special feature in the March 16 edition of the Goldstream Gazette or online under e-editions. Stay tuned for more on each of this year’s honourees, you will also be able to read their stories online at goldstreamgazette.com/tag/local-hero-awards.

Langford’s Norm Scott has worn many hats in the West Shore community. As the president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 in Langford, Scott spends most of his time there. However, he’s dedicated extensive time to other groups in the region over the years, often in a leadership capacity.

His extensive CV lists him as the past president of the Juan de Fuca Royal Roads Swim Club, past regional director of the BC Summer Swimming Club, and former head flagman at Western Speedway. He has served as the president of the local legion for nearly a decade and spent four years as chairman of the West Shore Poppy Fund.

What drives him to continue his work in the community goes back to one of his core life values: giving back.

He first started going to the legion for the social aspect and quickly became involved in the community.

“My father was a veteran, my grandfather was a veteran and my belief in life is giving back, and so I wanted to find out some way of giving back and supporting the organization,” Scott said.

Scott has lived on the West Shore for the majority of his life. What he loves most about it is the sense of community that’s remained despite its fast growth.

“There’s lots of great organizations on the West Shore that help and support community, seniors, etc,” Scott said.

In his years at Branch 91, he said he’s seen the culture and community at the legion change from a relatively closed club to one that’s much more open and inclusive. He describes the community there as “one big happy family.” That camaraderie is a big reason he’s dedicated so much time to the organization over the years.

“What I think it is, is just the happiness and smiles on people’s faces. I know that what I do, and what others do, is making changes and making people feel good,” Scott said.

“My biggest thing is, I like seeing people smile and having a good time. My life motto is: ‘if you don’t have a good time, it’s no fun.’”

READ MORE: Local heroes

For Scott, one of the biggest successes during his time at the legion was the completion of the Alexander Mackie Lodge, a not-for-profit seniors’ housing complex in Langford that the local branch spearheaded.

When asked about what else is going on at the legion these days, Scott laughed.

“Many, many, many different things are going on,” he said.

On top of their day-to-day business, the legion is currently undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation that’s been in the works for years. As well, the branch works with the Goldstream Food Bank, and is also looking to develop a partnership with Wounded Warriors, an organization that supports first responders and veterans.

If all that weren’t enough, Scott is also the South Vancouver Island Zone Commander, overseeing the operations of 16 other branches.

His message to those inspired by his work is simple.

“Take a minute, take an hour, take two hours, and volunteer.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Local Hero AwardsWest Shore