Local Heroes shine on the West Shore

We have come together to celebrate and recognize amazing individuals that perform exceptional acts of kindness that are selfless and courageous, making our community a vibrant place to live and work.

Due to COVID-19, we weren’t able to celebrate our Local Heroes in person this year. But to honour them, we have created the following video. Please join us in thanking this year’s 12 Local Hero Award recipients for their service and dedication to our community.

We will be sharing the stories of this year’s heroes over the course of the next week. Please go to goldstreamgazette.com/tag/local-hero-awards to see all of our honourees.

Our intention for our Local Hero Awards is to create an annual platform for those people stories that make our community strong. Nominations will open for the 2022 Local Hero Awards on Feb. 25. To nominate a deserving West Shore resident, or to learn more about the awards and categories, go to hero.goldstreamgazette.com.

