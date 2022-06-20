Long-time Sooke resident Harla Eve remembered

Doni Eve | Contributed

Harla Eve was born Nov. 9, 1943, in Comox to Mary Evelyn Vogel and James Allison Owen. She had fond memories of playing on the beach in Comox and in the Doncaster neighbourhood of Victoria with sisters Bunny and Miqueline as a young girl.

The family moved to East Sooke in 1954 and to Sooke in 1956. The older girls cared for younger sisters Patricia and Suzanne, and they all doted on the youngest and only boy, Victor.

As a teenager, Harla worked at the Sooke Harbour House with the LaVertu family and was a dancer with the Marge Lindley School of Dance. She recalled doing Mrs. Lindley’s ironing in exchange for dance lessons and performing in shows throughout Victoria, including one that was televised.

In 1959, Harla married Leslie Eve and the following year, welcomed daughter Doni. Sons Darren and Dean were born in 1962 and 1964. The family lived in a cottage on the Strong’s farm on Church Road, then settled in a home on Townsend Road.

Harla was a talented seamstress and cook who made clothes for her family and delicious meals on a tight budget. She started her own dance school, providing lessons to little girls in Sooke, and in 1975 began working at the Sooke Mirror, retiring after 40 years in 2015.

She volunteered in countless community events and enjoyed serving with Kenny Rittaler doing the Friday night meat draws for many years, raising funds for numerous Sooke organizations.

In 1976, Harla started a new life with Brian Emerson, which they shared until his death in 2001. Harla and Brian enjoyed travelling on the boat or to Reno and Mexico, playing in the shuffleboard league, and their home in Saseenos was a lively and welcoming hub for teens and young adults.

After Brian’s death, Harla moved next door to Doni. A few years later, she found companionship with her love Bart Bevers. Harla was known for her keen wit, sharp sense of humour, love for family, love of life, and her clam chowder.

Predeceased by her parents, spouse Brian, son Darren, and stepdaughter Wendy. Harla leaves daughter Doni (Rick Kasper), son Dean (Elaine), partner Bart, grandsons Aaron Kasper and Ryan Lillmeier-Eve, stepsons Rick Emerson and Kevin Emerson, step-grandchildren Morgan and Ryanne and their families, sisters Bernice “Bunny” (Vern), Miqueline “Miqi”, Patsy, and Suzanne, brother Victor (Kath), and many well-loved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Sooke Royal Canadian Legion on July 24 at 2:30 pm.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke