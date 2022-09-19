Luxton Fall Fair returns to Langford this month

Organizers of the Luxton Fall Fair are hoping to draw large crowds like those seen in May for the Luxton Spring Fair, pictured here. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Luxton Fall Fair is fast approaching, promising three days of fun for all ages.

Building on the success of this year’s spring fair, the fall fair promises everything from antique farm equipment with demonstrations, blacksmithing, 4H Club animal shows, plenty of local food, and of course the midway rides courtesy of West Coast Amusement.

“We’re quite pleased to have it back on,” said fair manager Larry West. “I think the community at large looks forward to the annual fall fair as they do for the spring fair. We did get emails and calls asking when it will be happening. People seem to be excited that we are having it again.”

West said it is hard to say how busy the fair will be, given the costs many families are facing with the recent start of the school year, but he expects there is a pent-up demand for such an event, and there is hope it will draw large crowds like the spring edition did.

“We just put it on and do what we have been doing for the past 112 years, try and be here for the community.”

Grounds admission is free while the fairgrounds are open on Sept. 24 from noon to 7 p.m., and Sept. 25 from noon to 6 p.m. The midway rides will open a day earlier on Sept. 23 from 3 to 10 p.m., as well as from noon to 10 p.m. on the 24th and noon to 6 p.m. on the 25th.

Ride wristbands are $45 per day, while ticket books range from $25 to $45. Rides take between three and seven tickets each without a wristband.

Parking has changed this year at the fairgrounds, with the entrance now off Highway 14 across from Ronald Road, but it will continue to be by donation.

