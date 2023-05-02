The Luxton Spring Fair is back May 18-21, bringing plenty of fun for all ages. (Black Press Media file photo)

Luxton Spring Fair returns to Langford for Victoria Day weekend

May 18, 19, 20, 21 to have no shortage of fun for the whole family

The Luxton Spring Fair is returning to the West Shore this May long weekend, once again promising four days of non-stop fun for the whole family.

This year’s edition continues the new tradition started with last year’s post-pandemic return in adding a Thursday opening day in lieu of being open on the holiday Monday. Long-time volunteer and organizer Sandy West said the schedule change seemed to go over well last year, so they are making it permanent.

“We’re getting excited now because the weather is starting to turn nice and will hopefully be nice for the fair,” said West. “We’re still going to doe the Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday because it worked so well. We are finding people who want to go away for the long weekend are able to come on the Thursday or Friday and keep their Monday free.”

Overall, West said this year’s fair is expected to look much like last year’s edition, which brought about changes like the new schedule and new parking area (off of Sooke Road across from Ronald Road).

Entry to the grounds remains free each day, with the free antique farm equipment demonstrations, heritage museum, blacksmith demonstrations, and vendor booths opening Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

West encourages visitors to take the time to explore everything the museum and exhibits have to offer, even if the rides and carnival games get the most attention.

Those looking to enjoy the thrill of the rides, provided as always by West Coast Amusements, are encouraged to consider purchasing a wristband if they are looking for the best value. Wristbands are $45 and allow for unlimited rides for the entire day they are purchased for and will be available at an early bird discount price of $35 until midnight on May 17.

Wristbands can be purchased and the full list of rides can be viewed online at westcoastamusements.com.

Ride tickets will be available in person for those not purchasing a wristband. Children under the age of two or under 36 inches tall, as well as pregnant persons, are not permitted on the rides.

Midway rides and games will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. on May 18 and 19, and from noon to 10 p.m. on May 20 and 21, weather depending.

