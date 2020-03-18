A $1 million exact match number ticket on Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw was sold on the North Island. (File photo)

March 18 Lotto 6/49 draw produces third Vancouver Island millionaire in the past two weeks

Ticket purchased on the North Island wins $1 million

It must be something in the water.

For the third time in two weeks, a lottery ticket purchased on Vancouver Island has produced a millionaire.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation website, playnow.com, the Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize has been awarded to a ticket purchased on the “North Island.”

The ticket matching the number 19117903-02 is worth $1,000,000.

The $9 million jackpot, for matching all six numbers, was won by a single ticket in Quebec.

The winning numbers were 7, 8, 9, 12, 14 and 36. The bonus number was 28.

The March 11 Lotto 6/49 guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a coffee shop group in Campbell River.

RELATED: Vancouver Island coffee group wins $1 million

A week before that (March 4), a ticket pursed in Courtenay was the $2 million grand prize winner of the BC49 draw.

That prize has yet to be claimed.

RELATED: Courtenay ticket worth $2 million


