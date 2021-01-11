Saanich uses it’s dog licence registrations as a pup census to track the top names and breeds in the municipality. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich uses it’s dog licence registrations as a pup census to track the top names and breeds in the municipality. (Black Press Media file photo)

Max, Charlie and Molly among top names for Saanich pups in 2020

District’s dog licence registration tracks most popular names, breeds

If you call out for your dog named Max in a Saanich park nearly 350 other pups may also come running.

In 2020, the District of Saanich had 7,754 active dog licences and the applications act as a municipal doggy census – tracking breeds and names, among other things.

The top five dog names in Saanich for 2020 were Max with 346 registered pups, Charlie with 287, Molly with 265, Bailey with 259 and Lucy with 254. Runner-up names included Bella, Maggie and Luna with 249, 245 and 121 registered pooches respectively.

According to the doggy census, the most popular breed in Saanich last year were Labradors, followed by labradoodles and golden retrievers.

Bellas, Mollys and every pup in between are welcome in all but six Saanich parks. The rest of the district’s more than 170 parks “allow dogs that are on [a] leash or under effective control,” said Megan Catalano, Saanich communications manager.

READ ALSO: Saanich dog owners have one month to renew their municipal pet licenses

As 2021 gets underway, Saanich dog owners must purchase their annual dog licences on or before Feb. 1.

All pooches over the age of four months require a licence and owners who pay by Feb. 1 are offered a reduced rate – $35 for intact animals or $25 for dogs that have been spayed or neutered. Tags purchased after Feb. 1 cost $5 more.

Saanich provides free licences for current guide dogs and for canines spayed or neutered in the last 12 months.

Register new dogs, or renew a licence online at saanich.ca/dogs or in person at municipal hall – 770 Vernon Ave.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichDogs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spectrum Community School winter fundraiser generates $10K for families in need

Just Posted

The MV Chelan, pictured here arriving in Sidney in 2018, is the only vessel capable of servicing the Sidney-Anacortes run. A new report finds a privately-run service feasible but subject to many obstacles. (Black Press Media file photo)
Private ferry service between Sidney and Anacortes feasible, according to new report

A private service would face several obstacles though

Saanich uses it’s dog licence registrations as a pup census to track the top names and breeds in the municipality. (Black Press Media file photo)
Max, Charlie and Molly among top names for Saanich pups in 2020

District’s dog licence registration tracks most popular names, breeds

Patty Golumbia and Holly Mair, teacher-librarians at South Island Distance Education, have launched a Read Across Canada challenge for their students. (Courtesy of Holly Mair)
Victoria students gobble up books on virtual trek across Canada

Nearly 40 South Island Distance Education students are participating

(Left to right) Spectrum Community School Principal Bruce Bidney poses with two members of the U16AAA South Island Royals, Carter Dyck and Colby Robinson, after the team donated $1,200 to the school’s winter fundraiser. (Photo courtesy Bruce Bidney)
Spectrum Community School winter fundraiser generates $10K for families in need

High school shifts to monetary donations as COVID-19 puts damper on annual hamper drive

The City of Victoria is hosting a virtual budget town hall Jan. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Have your say on Victoria’s city budget 2021

Virtual town hall meetings scheduled for Jan. 13, online input deadline Jan. 10

Elvis Presley was born 86 years ago, in January, 1935. How much do you know about this iconic performer? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

Elvis Presley, the iconic singer and actor, would have celebrated his 86th birthday this month

Cowichan Secondary School. (File photo)
COVID-19 reported at Vancouver Island high school

Possible exposures at Cowichan Secondary occurred Jan. 5, 6 and 7

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jose Luis Magana
Canada weighs listing Proud Boys as terror group after U.S. Capitol riot

Several members were nonetheless among those who stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of the church on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

A White Rock real estate agent has been disciplined. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. real estate agent fined $25K for subletting rented home and keeping the cash

Peter Christopher Dolecki also faced a two-month suspension

Alan Tudyk stars as Alien Harry Vanderspeigel in the new series Resident Alien (Photo by: James Dittinger/SYFY)
Resident Alien brings Ladysmith to the small screen with January 27 premiere

Episodes will air every Wednesday on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel

Vancouver Canucks’ Josh Teves (34) checks Tanner Pearson (70) during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Vancouver, on Monday, January 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks cancel Sunday workouts, practices after potential COVID exposure

Team says the move was made out of an ‘abundance of caution’

BCLC logo
Saturday lottery produces Vancouver Island multi-millionaire

$2 million grand prize-winning ticket purchased on the Island

Kiki Lally is seen in an undated handout photo at Pinnovate, a craft studio in Calgary. When the pandemic began, Lally couldn’t host birthday parties, camps or bridal showers anymore, so she started making DIY kits and offering them for delivery. The DIY kits had to be sold through a new website called DIY Delivery that she built. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jennifer Chabot, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Not as easy as it looks’: Small businesses share what it takes to move online

Shipping, fitting all made complicated by COVID

Most Read