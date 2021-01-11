Max, Charlie and Molly among top names for Saanich pups in 2020

Saanich uses it’s dog licence registrations as a pup census to track the top names and breeds in the municipality. (Black Press Media file photo)

If you call out for your dog named Max in a Saanich park nearly 350 other pups may also come running.

In 2020, the District of Saanich had 7,754 active dog licences and the applications act as a municipal doggy census – tracking breeds and names, among other things.

The top five dog names in Saanich for 2020 were Max with 346 registered pups, Charlie with 287, Molly with 265, Bailey with 259 and Lucy with 254. Runner-up names included Bella, Maggie and Luna with 249, 245 and 121 registered pooches respectively.

According to the doggy census, the most popular breed in Saanich last year were Labradors, followed by labradoodles and golden retrievers.

Bellas, Mollys and every pup in between are welcome in all but six Saanich parks. The rest of the district’s more than 170 parks “allow dogs that are on [a] leash or under effective control,” said Megan Catalano, Saanich communications manager.

READ ALSO: Saanich dog owners have one month to renew their municipal pet licenses

As 2021 gets underway, Saanich dog owners must purchase their annual dog licences on or before Feb. 1.

All pooches over the age of four months require a licence and owners who pay by Feb. 1 are offered a reduced rate – $35 for intact animals or $25 for dogs that have been spayed or neutered. Tags purchased after Feb. 1 cost $5 more.

Saanich provides free licences for current guide dogs and for canines spayed or neutered in the last 12 months.

Register new dogs, or renew a licence online at saanich.ca/dogs or in person at municipal hall – 770 Vernon Ave.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichDogs