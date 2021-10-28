Meals on Wheels lauds volunteers

Take a bow, Meals on Wheels volunteers.

The Sooke group held its annual volunteer appreciation dinner at the Royal Canadian Legion on Oct. 24, with about 50 people attending.

The event acknowledged the service of long-time volunteers Charlene Acreman and Bill and May Anderson (25 years), Lorraine Hoy (15 years), and Frank Gertsma (10 years).

A brief history of Meals on Wheels was shared by Wendy Hales.

Special guests Kim Metzger, president of the Sooke Food Bank, and Ellen Dejardins, of Sunriver Garden Association, were in attendance and thanked for their organization’s contribution to Meals on Wheels in 2020-21.

Door prizes and gifts were sponsored in part from donations from Home Hardware, Village Market and Sooke 2-for-1 Pizza.

For information on volunteering for Meals on Wheels, please telephone 250-664-7222 or go online to www.sookemealsonwheels.com.

Meals on Wheels hosts its annual general meeting on Nov. 21 at the Sooke Community Hall, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

