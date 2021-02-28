Meet the man behind the awards

Each recipient of a 2021 Local Hero Award will receive a hand-carved paddle created by Haida artist John Bellis.

Each winner of this year’s Local Hero Awards will receive a hand-carved paddle created by Haida artist John Bellis.

Known for the totem poles, paddles, drums and the brentwood boxes he creates, Bellis is inspired by Haida mythology and culture. That respect for tradition and ancestry is evident in every piece he creates.

Bellis hails from a family with multiple generations of Haida artists. Born in Masset on the Haida Gwaii Islands in northwestern B.C., he is the grandson of Captain Andrew Brown, a well-known Argillite carver from the islands. He’s also passed his knowledge and skills to his son, Mike Bellis.

After moving to Greater Victoria, Bellis now calls Sooke home.

Nominations for the 2022 Local Hero Awards West Shore open on Feb. 25. To learn more, go to hero.goldstreamgazette.com.

