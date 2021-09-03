Memorial Fund launched for Shirley woman who worked in mental health and disability support

The Mary Brown Memorial Fund is run by the Sooke and Juan de Fuca Health Foundation

Mary Brown

The Sooke and Juan de Fuca Health Foundation announced a new fund for mental health projects in memory of Mary Brown, a long-time Shirley resident who worked as a psychiatric social worker to support people with disabilities and mental health challenges.

Brown died this year, and with a generous donation from her family, the foundation has established a memorial fund.

The foundation is accepting applications for projects that deal with mental health or people with disabilities and their caregivers. Charitable organizations between Beecher Bay and Port Renfrew are invited to apply.

Right now the fund is just over $10,000, and the foundation is expecting it to grow substantially.

In a press release, the foundation wrote that Brown worked “to support people with disabilities and mental health challenges in Canada, UK, and Australia. For nearly 20 years through the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, she regularly made and donated soup to support the church’s Vital Vittles lunch program.

“Mary also became well known in Sooke and Shirley for her early music harpsichord concerts including her historical commentaries regarding the music she played.”

More information is available at www.sookejdfhealthfoundation.org where applications can be found, and donations are accepted.

editor@sookenewsmirror.com
