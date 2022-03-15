St. Mary’s Anglican Church is sponsoring the Metchosin Challenge, a speaker series with events happening every Thursday at 7 p.m. till April 7. (Google Street View)

Metchosin Challenge speaker series challenges viewers to embrace change

Online series continues live on Thursdays, with sessions set for March 17, 24, 31 and April 7

The Metchosin Challenge is happening for a sixth year, this time with a series of panel presentations held over Zoom.

The theme of the six-presentation event, sponsored by St. Mary of the Incarnation Anglican Church, is Embracing Change.

“It is the latest in a challenge to the communities of the West Shore to live better and be more aware of the big issues facing the world and how we can be part of the solution,” Sharleen Thompson, associate warden for St. Mary’s, wrote in an email.

The Metchosin Challenge happens during Lent, a period of self-reflection for Christians which this year runs from March 2 to April 14.

The series discussed water security and COVID in the first two sessions, with four more planned, including the next one March 17 with Jim Cornelius, on food security, sovereignty and distribution. Subsequent topics include managing stress, pilgrimage and how consumer choices can impact the environment.

The live online events happening Thursdays at 7 p.m. through April 7.

Interested people are asked to email admin@stmarysmetchosin.ca to request the zoom link.

Topics from previous years have included issues such as climate change, human rights issues and global issues.

