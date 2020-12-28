Metchosin group seeking vintage doors for 148-year-old building

Metchosin Museum Society is looking for three vintage doors for the old Metchosin Schoolhouse, located at 4475 Happy Valley Rd. (Bob Burgis photo)

Do you have a vintage door from the early 1900s? The Metchosin Museum Society wants to get their hands on it for the latest upgrades to their 148-year-old building.

According to project manager Bob Burgis, two doors are rotting at the Metchosin Schoolhouse, while another is a contemporary one from the ’90s.

The perfect dimensions for the three doors are 30”, 32” and 34” widths with a standard 80” door height.

The Metchosin building is in the midst of getting a facelift, as crews have been completing ground restoration since November.

The schoolhouse opened in the spring of 1872, which was the first one in the province after confederation. It closed in 1914, reopened in 1942, and closed its doors again in 1949. It reopened 23 years later in March 1972 as a museum, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the building, receiving its heritage status in 1997.

“There’s a strong sense of history here,” said Pat Holloway, president of Metchosin Museum Society. “We’re hoping the work that’s done here will help the building last for the next 100 years for another generation to enjoy.”

At present, work is postponed for the holidays until Jan. 5.

Those who think they may have the perfect door can contact 250-881-8280 or bburgis@telus.net.

