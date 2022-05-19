Metchosin Mighty Garage Sale back in action this month

The last time the garage sale was held was in 2019. It’s back this year after a two-year COVID hiatus. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Metchosin Mighty Garage Sale is back after a two-year COVID hiatus.

Organized by the Metchosin Community Association, the two-day event will include a one-day silent auction for high-end goods on Saturday, and two days of a boutique for special items as well as the conventional, general yard sale of various items and “stuff,” as Jim Challenger, vice-president of the Metchosin Community Association, put it.

“We have a whole group of volunteers who were very keen to come back and do it again.”

He added the community is always generous with donations.

Donations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from May 21 to 26 at the Metchosin Community House, 4430 Happy Valley Rd.

“One of the things I always tell people is that the event is as important as a community event as it is as a fundraiser. People come to it on the day of the sale, and you’ll see lots of people talking with each other because this is one of the few big events where you sometimes only see these people once a year at these types of events.”

Money goes towards the Metchosin Community House, which acts as a meeting space for several community organizations.

The sale will be held on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 4430 Happy Valley Rd.

