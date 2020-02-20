MLAs donate handbags with notes to inspire women in the workforce

Angela Mangiacasale, president of Wear2Start Society; Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Mitzi Dean and Dress for Success Vancouver program coordinator Sydney Budgeon get a handle on some handbags. Thursday, MLAs from both sides of the legislature donated purses to Wear2Start. (Photo courtesy Carolyn Jack)

MLAs from both sides of the legislature got a handle on handbags for a cause Thursday afternoon. They gathered and donated about 30 purses to Wear2Start, a not-for-profit organization that empowers women to overcome barriers to success with assistance with professional clothing and workshops.

Many members of the legislature included encouraging notes inside the donated purses in hopes of inspiring women working to rebuild their lives. Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity Mitzi Dean dropped off the bags at the Wear2Start boutique. The purse drive was organized by Dress for Success Vancouver and Wear2Start.

Wear2Start is a registered charity that helps women overcome barriers to success. The program is free for all self-identified women to access clothing, accessories, shoes, handbags and essential personal-care items, and co-ordinate services, such as haircuts and clothing alterations, for self-identified women who require assistance in obtaining professional clothing suitable for work and life.

Charity and Donationswomen in business