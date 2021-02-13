More spaces for mental health and addictions training coming to Camosun College

Camuson College is adding 20 spaces to its mental health and addictions certificate program beginning in May. (Camosun College screen shot)

Camosun College is increasing the number of spaces for training professionals to deal with mental health and addictions.

Provincial funding is allowing Camosun to add 20 spaces to its mental health and addictions certificate program beginning in May.

“The field is in need of more people with appropriate training and education,” said Jeanne Puritch, chair of Camosun’s Community, Family and Child Studies department. “There has been a rise in overdose deaths and mental health challenges arising from the pandemic and there is a great need for people to be out in the field responding to these crises in unique and creative ways. Our program has adjusted to that reality.”

ALSO READ: Camosun College shares free design of medical-grade face masks

Camosun’s mental health and addictions certificate is a three-semester, full-time equivalent program currently offered through a blend of online and limited face-to-face, experiential learning. Graduates gain the required training to begin their careers in community mental health and addictions employment.

“Camosun is highly regarded in the field for providing a comprehensive program based on current and relevant evidence-based research,” adds Puritch. “Our program is designed to give opportunities for that essential hands-on experience through a practicum in the field with our community partners.”

The additional 20 spaces are made possible through an investment from B.C.’s Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training and Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions as part of B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan, to help thousands of people find their place in the post-COVID-19 economy.

ALSO READ: Victoria residents navigate addiction recovery during the pandemic

For more information, visit: camosun.ca/mentalhealth. The department is offering a free, virtual ‘info week’ from Feb. 23 – 25 with pre-registration online.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.