More trees coming to Sooke parks

B.C. Hydro provides grant to plant native trees in three parks

B.C. Hydro Tree Canada Community ReGreening Program will provide native trees to be planted in three Sooke green spaces this spring, including DeMamiel Creek Park. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke is getting greener.

The District of Sooke will receive $3,680 from the B.C. Hydro Tree Canada Community ReGreening program. The funds are used to plant native trees (Garry oak, arbutus and pine) in several parks throughout the community.

B.C. Hydro’s Community Regreening Program works in partnership with Tree Canada paying for seedlings, medium and large trees in cities and towns across B.C. and First Nations communities.

“This enhances the parks department’s ability to plant an additional 29 trees in our community, beautifying our parks and outdoor spaces, and diversifying our urban forest,” said Jessica Boquist, Sooke’s parks and environmental services coordinator.

The trees will be planted by district staff in the fall at Pond’s Corridor, the future site of a community dog park; Winfield Park, home to an ecologically sensitive wetland and DeMamiel Creek Park, a green space at 2410 Sunriver Way.

The District applies for the funding every two years to ensure park staff can appropriately care for and establish the trees. The planting schedule is in addition to the annual street tree replacement program undertaken regularly by the district.

