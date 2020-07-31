Amy Sanderson returns the mermaid memento that disappeared from a North Saanich home. July 2010 (Courtesy Amy Sanderson)

Morning Esquimalt lagoon walk brings mermaid back to North Saanich

Sign swiped from Deep Cove found one week later in Colwood

A mermaid memento is back in its rightful place after a Good Samaritan spotted the stolen sign early Thursday morning.

Renate Herberger, who many know as the Deep Cove Mermaid, discovered the small mermaid sign swiped from her North Saanich residence July 24.

The house-marker holds deep sentimental value as it was gift from her son when he was 10. Silvan Skye Valeska Herberger died by suicide at 23.

Amy Sanderson had just finished reading reading the Peninsula News Review story about the theft when she headed out for a walk at Esquimalt Lagoon Thursday morning.

There was the mermaid hanging from a tree.

She quickly called the Review in search of contact information for Herberger.

On Friday, the small sign was headed back up the Saanich Peninsula and now hangs where it did for 22 years.

“I trust the universe that it won’t disappear again,” Herberger said. “I didn’t think it would come back. It just confirms for me that the universe is good.”

Herberger feels the magic of the mermaid brought the memento back – the magic that allows her to swim with pilot, humpback and sperm whales as she takes annual lengthy swims in Costa Rica and Mexico. She’s swum the entire coast of Costa Rica multiple times in support of marine sanctuaries.

READ ALSO: North Saanich ‘mermaid’ swims to raise ocean awareness


