Mounties make Valentine’s Day special for seniors in Langford

West Shore RCMP members drop by Alexander Mackie Lodge

There were more than enough chocolates, smiles, bouquets and a few blushes as well to go around.

West Shore RCMP regular and auxiliary members, some with their children helping out, dropped by Alexander Mackie Lodge in Langford during lunch on Valentine’s Day to hand out roses and chocolates to the residents. The visit, which included lots of lively conversation and laughter, was extremely well received.

Olivia McIntosh, a 10-year-old student at Ecole John Stubbs and daughter of West Shore RCMP Const. Don McIntosh, hands a rose to Gay Fluskey during a lunchtime visit to the Alexander Mackie Lodge on Valentine’s Day. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Insp. Todd Preston, head of the West Shore RCMP detachment, said everyone welcomes opportunities to engage with the community, whether it’s visiting with seniors or playing sports with kids at schools.

“I’m privileged to say events like this are one of the highlights of the year for us,” he noted.

“It’s very lovely of them to do this,” said resident Nancy Davis.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP officers challenge students to a game of hockey

