From left, Chris Read, communications manager at Mowi Canada West, Debbie Willis, Campbell River Food Bank manager and Diane Morrison, managing director at Mowi Canada West pose for a photo on June 6, 2020 with the latest Mowi donation to the food bank. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Mowi providing salmon donations to Vancouver Island food banks throughout pandemic

Network started to share product with more than 10 down-Island food banks

On a recent visit to the Campbell River Food Bank, manager Debbie Willis is beaming. An incoming donation and what it will mean for food banks across Vancouver Island is responsible.

Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, around the end of March, Mowi Canada West committed to supporting North Island food banks including Campbell River and Port Hardy. Each week they’ve partnered with Port Hardy’s Hardy Buoys to package and distribute 1,000 pounds of frozen Atlantic salmon fillets.

The latest donation even included a new product: salmon jerky. The jerky is a recent addition to the weekly donations. Based on feedback from the food banks, that a shelf-stable product would be useful, said Mowi Canada West Communications Manager Chris Read. Since some people may not know how to properly prepare frozen salmon, or even have the means to cook it, the jerky variation is useful.

RELATED: Campbell River Food Bank’s top 10 grocery needs

“It’s nice to be able to give back,” said Diane Morrison, managing director of Mowi Canada West who was on hand Tuesday for a quick photo op.

The donation is split between the Port Hardy and Campbell River food banks, with the latter receiving about 600 pounds each week.The salmon is a welcome addition to the Campbell River Food Bank’s Campbellton warehouse, where donations are accepted, sorted and distributed to approximately 2,000 clients each month.

“We have been so lucky,” she says in regards to donations the last few months.

The pandemic has brought food security into the spotlight.

“Food banks and soup kitchens in our community play such an important role at typical times, and that has only increased now,” said Read in an email. “We feel a sense of responsibility to be part of the solution by stepping up and providing what help we can – in our case, salmon. We will continue doing whatever it takes to help our communities through this unprecedented time.

RELATED: JAK’s raises more than $3,000 for Campbell River Food Bank

Willis had been sharing the Campbell River nonprofit’s good fortune with fellow food banks on Vancouver Island when they asked: “what salmon?”

So with permission from Mowi Canada West, Willis set up a network to share those donations with food banks down-Island. The network went live last week and she anticipates more than 10 food banks will benefit.

The Campbell River Food Bank is open for donations between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Distribution days are the first three Wednesdays of each month from noon to 3 p.m. It’s also open for smaller handouts Monday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Campbell RiverFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

From left, Chris Read, communications manager at Mowi Canada West, Debbie Willis, Campbell River Food ank manager and Diane Morrison, managing director at Mowi Canada West pose for a photo on June 6, 2020 with the latest Mowi donation to the food bank. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Just Posted

Sc’ianew First Nation chief calls for closure of Metchosin prison

Chief Russ Chipps says land should be returned to Beecher Bay Nation

Reaching Home puts $700,000 into Victoria organizations to help those without shelter

Through Reaching Home program support offered to homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless

COVID-19 soured consumer trust, says UVic-based group

Facebook finishes last in Canadian consumer poll

Greater Victoria School District gets rolling on new artificial turf at Oak Bay High

SD61 hopes to have field replaced and in use by August

Sooke grad ceremony goes virtual

Graduating students also able to walk across EMCS stage in small groups

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Mowi providing salmon donations to Vancouver Island food banks throughout pandemic

Network started to share product with more than 10 down-Island food banks

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Passing nurse ensures survival of 2 people who overdosed on Duncan street

Both taken to hospital

Second CN Railway employee dies in B.C. within one month

Death happened at a northern B.C. facility

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

Most Read