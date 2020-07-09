Multi-Belief speaker series returns July 21

The Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative Speaker Series returns July 21.

The series of free talks inspire courteous, meaningful discussions on matters of the heart, mind, and spirit.

Running for four successive Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m., the 45-minute sessions at John Phillips Memorial Park will feature a talk and group discussion led by members of the Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative, a Transition Sooke working group.

Provincial health guidelines will be followed as attendees socially distance themselves in the park. Parking is available at the Municipal Hall.

The speakers’ schedule:

• July 21: Rick Eby and Andy Schell – Identity and Worth. A discussion with the lead pastor at the Sooke Baptist Church and the former executive director of the Toronto City Mission.

• July 28: Troi Leonard – Mindfulness. Enter the “silence within” as we refine our sensitivity, homelessness, and joy of life. A board member with Victoria’s Church of Truth, Leonard has shared his spiritual insights worldwide as a teacher and guide.

• Aug. 4: Mark Ziegler – Grace and Gratitude. Cultivating an attitude of gratitude. Past-President of the Rotary Club of Sooke, Mark, and his wife Bonnie host a local Buddhist insight meditation group.

• Aug. 11: Don Brown – The Psychology of Spiritual Wellbeing: How to Flourish in the Face of Adversity. A member of the Baha’i Community of Sooke, Brown is a retired organization systems consultant and researcher of ancient philosophy, modern science, and contemporary religion.

The Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative is a working group of individuals from diverse religious, ethical, and moral traditions. Together they promote understanding, acceptance, and common ethical and moral values to develop the Sooke community as a haven of peace, well being, and caring for each other and our physical environment.



