Mural festival to take over Esquimalt buildings

Muralist Lydia Beauregard poses with her work. The Esquimalt Community Arts Hub hopes to unite the township’s community via the festival. (Courtesy of Laura-Beth Keane/Esquimalt Community Arts Hub) Muralist Kay Gallivan works away outdoors. The Esquimalt Mural Festival will feature five murals painted by various artists on private buildings. (Courtesy of Laura-Beth Keane/Esquimalt Community Arts Hub) Muralist Claire Gaulin-Brown poses with her work. The Esquimalt Mural Festival works will be viewable to the public both in-person and online. (Courtesy of Laura-Beth Keane/Esquimalt Community Arts Hub) Muralist Jesse Campbell poses with his work. The Esquimalt Mural Festival will run from Aug. 15 to 29. (Courtesy of Laura-Beth Keane/Esquimalt Community Arts Hub)

Esquimalt’s first mural festival will run Aug. 15 to 29 in an effort to attract more public art and boost tourism.

The Esquimalt Mural Festival, organized by the Esquimalt Community Arts Hub, will feature five murals painted on private buildings during the festival to celebrate the township’s community and identity.

The murals will be available for viewing both in-person and online and workshops will also be offered.

Laura-Beth Keane, Esquimalt Community Arts Hub executive director, said the organization’s aim is to bring the community together with “barrier-free art.”

“As a newcomer to Esquimalt, I was so welcomed by the community here and this event is so important to me because it’s also a way of giving back to the community,” Keane said.

Arts management firm Patricia Huntsman is leading a public consultation in Esquimalt with the goal of formalizing the township’s vision for public art. Previous notable art initiatives in Esquimalt this year include the Esquimalt Town Square art walk and Macaulay Point Park Indigenous sculpture installations.

For more information on the festival, visit ecah.ca/mural-festival.

