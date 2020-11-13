The Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society is reminding park-users that damaging plants or removing mushrooms or anything else from the park is against Saanich bylaws. (Photo courtesy Darrell Wick)

The Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society is reminding park-users that damaging plants or removing mushrooms or anything else from the park is against Saanich bylaws. (Photo courtesy Darrell Wick)

Mushroom pickers disregard bylaws for Mount Douglas Park

Park-users cannot damage plants, remove things from greenspace, advocate says

Mushroom thieves have targeted the fungi in Mount Douglas Park despite municipal bylaws that ban activities that damage trees or taking things out of the parks.

Volunteers with the Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society are once again spotting people harvesting mushrooms from trees and stumps in the damper parts of the park and Darrell Wick, president of the advocate group, has a number of concerns.

Despite the warnings that park-users are “not allowed to take anything out of the park” or damage the plants, it happens all the time, he said.

READ ALSO: Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

Wick noted he has caught more than one person with entire bags of harvested mushrooms. Some try to justify their actions by pointing out that picking mushrooms spreads the spores and more will grow back, or say that they didn’t know about the bylaw, but no matter the reason, it’s against Saanich bylaws, he said.

Wick added that removing the mushrooms also deprives everyone else from seeing the wild fungi, which is disappointing because “they’re beautiful.”

The District of Saanich website outlines the rules of proper park etiquette. Mount Douglas Park visitors are asked to be respectful of the fragile ecosystem, “take nothing but photographs, [and] leave nothing but footprints.”

Megan Catalano, communications manager for Saanich, emphasized that the district doesn’t encourage picking mushrooms in any of the municipal parks.

READ ALSO: Island Health issues warning after death cap mushrooms found in Greater Victoria

Picking mushrooms in the parks violates Saanich’s Parks Management and Control Bylaw which states that no person without authorized permission should “cut, break, injure, remove or in any way destroy or damage” plants, soil or playground equipment in parks or on beaches, Catalano explained.

The bylaw also states that no unauthorized person can remove or dig up matter from Saanich parks.

“It is different than fruit picking because fruit picking doesn’t injure the tree or plant whereas picking a lot of mushrooms can affect the long-term health and growth of the plant,” she said.

Wick also pointed out that an individual may feel that taking one or two mushrooms for themselves won’t make a difference, but if everyone shared that mentality and took something from the park, there’d be nothing left.

READ ALSO: Victoria toddler dies after ingesting poisonous mushroom

Not only is mushroom picking a bylaw violation, but it can also pose health risks. Island Health and the BC CDC issue annual warnings about the dangers of death cap mushrooms which “are troublesome because they look like other safe edible mushrooms,” but can be deadly, Catalano explained.

In 2016, a three-year-old Victoria toddler died after ingesting a death cap mushroom in downtown Victoria.

“We strongly encourage residents to not eat mushrooms that they can’t identify.”

For more information on death cap mushrooms, visit bccdc.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This tree stump in Mount Douglas Park was damaged after mushroom harvesters picked it clean. (Photo courtesy Darrell Wick)

This tree stump in Mount Douglas Park was damaged after mushroom harvesters picked it clean. (Photo courtesy Darrell Wick)

Previous story
Reader’s Lens

Just Posted

The Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society is reminding park-users that damaging plants or removing mushrooms or anything else from the park is against Saanich bylaws. (Photo courtesy Darrell Wick)
Mushroom pickers disregard bylaws for Mount Douglas Park

Park-users cannot damage plants, remove things from greenspace, advocate says

CEFA Early Learning is a Vancouver-based daycare franchise that readies children for kindergarten in 19 locations across B.C. and one in Ontario. Twitter photo
More childcare spaces may be on the way to Langford

Core Education Fine Arts pitches second location for up to 225 children

Bayne Pettinger on the ice at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics in Korea during his time as Hockey Canada manager. (Courtesy of Bayne Pettinger)
Oak Bay’s Bayne Pettinger on ‘opening doors’ in hockey

NHL player agent comes out as gay at 33

Sidney announced the “substantial completion” of the renovation of Reay Creek Dam (inclusive fish-ladder) earlier this month. (Town of Sidney/Submitted)
Sidney announces ‘substantial completition’ of Reay Creek Dam renovations

Final cost could be revealed next month after project suffered ‘unforeseen issues’

Oak Bay Police Chief Ray Bernoties during his swearing-in on Aug. 31. The chief had his first draft budget approved Monday at council as part of the 2021 Oak Bay draft financial plan. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay Police Department reduces budget increase to 2.7 per cent for 2021

Force contracts detective work to Saanich

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Reader’s Lens A pair of sea lions enjoy the sunshine and food at Cowichan Bay. Sooke resident Elaine Kwok makes an annual pilgrimage to see the sea animals. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. (Contributed photo)
Reader’s Lens

Our ever-popular reader photo of the week

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

A server wears a mask at a restaurant, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
POLL: Should the province introduce tougher restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Reports of COVID-19 cases continue to rise across British Columbia at alarming… Continue reading

Jack Amos (left) and Joe Robertson (right) will be running from Port Hardy to Victoria beginning Sunday, to raise funds for a Victoria based charity that supports single parents. Photo courtesy, Joe Robertson.
Vancouver Island pair running the length of Vancouver Island to fundraise for single parents

Runners Joe Robertson and Jack Amos will begin on Nov. 15 from Port Hardy and end at Mile Zero, Victoria

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

Most Read