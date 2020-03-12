Music festival success for EMCS Concert Band

High school musicians perform at Band Fest

Laurel Parliament | Contributed

The EMCS Concert Band represented Sooke at the annual Band Fest at the University of Victoria.

Grade 9-12 students performed in the world-renowned Farquar Auditorium on Feb. 28.

Students had a strong performance and were put through a musically rigorous clinic with professor Wendy Grassdahl from Concordia University of Edmonton.

The band took on the challenge of performing music at higher level than previous festivals and learned their pieces in only six short weeks.

The EMCS Concert Band is comprised of students playing woodwinds, brass, strings, and percussion. This ensemble, under the direction of Laurel Parliament, is open to all students, regardless of their musical background. The instrumental music department at EMCS is excited to be adding a jazz band to their program offerings for the 2020-2021 school year.

Students who participate in the festival are: Maddison Simmonds, Sierra Hitchin and Elijah Fast on flute; Nate Holmes, Sophia Abel-Heath and Ruthe Beattie on clarinet; Kaedin Rheault on bass clarinet; Tor Rabien and Mary Jane Barrs on alto saxophone; Trent Rankin on tenor saxophone; Miles Drabbit on trumpet; Nolan Branch on cello; Matthew Sywake on baritone; Abigail Tomlinson and Claudia Adsuara Graterol on trombone; Aodhan Tonnesen, Celian Armando and Tyson Robinson on percussion; and Simon Elskildsen on piano/percussion.

If you would like to hear these young musicians in action, please mark your calendars for their Year End Concert on May 28 at 7 p.m. at the EMCS Theatre. This final concert has a theme of Themes/Memes/Screens – a night filled with nostalgic music suitable for the whole family.

•••

Laurel Parliament is a band teacher at Edward Milne Community School.

