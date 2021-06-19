Mysterious cardboard figure appears in Victoria’s Royal Theatre window

The identity of the figure, which was moved there amid cleaning, remains unknown

A cardboard man bearing Queen Elizabeth II’s royal cipher has been placed in a window at the Royal Theatre for at least several days. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Those heading down Broughton Street near Blanshard Street may notice something unusual in a second-floor window of the Royal Theatre.

The cardboard figure, which has been there for at least several days, appears to be wearing a black and red coat and top hat and bearing the royal cipher of Queen Elizabeth II on its chest.

Ainslee Jessiman, programming and communications representative for the Royal and McPherson Theatres, said the figure has been put there temporarily while staff clean the theatre’s historic section.

The individual whom the figure represents is unknown and the figure has no connection to any future event at the Royal Theatre.

For upcoming events at the Royal Theatre, visit rmts.bc.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

