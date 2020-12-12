Mysterious memory tree pops up in Colwood

A Christmas tree that mysteriously appeared on Lagoon Road in Colwood is gathering a host of decorations, memories and messages. Many of the ornaments have names on them, and there’s a plaque that pays tribute to the province’s chief medical officer and includes her message to all of ‘be kind, be calm, and be safe.’ (Joan Stiebel/Black Press Media) A Christmas tree that mysteriously appeared on Lagoon Road in Colwood is gathering a host of decorations, memories and messages. Many of the ornaments have names on them, and there’s a plaque that pays tribute to the province’s chief medical officer and includes her message to all of ‘be kind, be calm, and be safe.’ (Joan Stiebel/Black Press Media) A Christmas tree that mysteriously appeared on Lagoon Road in Colwood is gathering a host of decorations, memories and messages. Many of the ornaments have names on them, and there’s a plaque that pays tribute to the province’s chief medical officer and includes her message to all of ‘be kind, be calm, and be safe.’ (Joan Stiebel/Black Press Media)

A Christmas tree that mysteriously appeared on Lagoon Road in Colwood is gathering a host of decorations, memories and messages from local residents and people passing by.

Many of the ornaments on the Memory Tree have names on them, and a plaque pays tribute to the province’s chief medical officer and includes her message to “be kind, be calm, and be safe.”

“It’s just one of the wonderful, creative, community-led initiatives Colwood is known for,” said Sandra Russell, communications manager for the City of Colwood. “Like the knitted treasures that appear on the hydro pole on Metchosin Road, incredible driftwood art, holiday displays and other random acts of creativity.”

