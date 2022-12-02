Mystic makeover: Green Team tackles invasives at the University of Victoria

With hot chocolate to keep volunteers warm, the team tackles ivy Dec. 4

Volunteers work to clear invasive plants from Peter Grant Park in Sidney on Nov. 13. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)

Mystic Vale marks the spot of the final Green Team meetup of 2022.

With snacks and hot chocolate to keep volunteers warm, the team tackles invasive plants Dec. 4 from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To join the group removing invasive English ivy from the University of Victoria forest, meet in the south corner of Parking Lot 1 on the UVic campus. Parking is free on Sunday.

Visit meetup.com/greater-victoria-green-team to sign up or learn more.

All ages, abilities, and backgrounds are welcome with instruction and tools provided.

The Greater Victoria Green Team resumes activities in late January 2023.

