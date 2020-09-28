New crop of hand-crafted heats popping up across Saanich

Community arts program promotes wellness, sends message of caring from people of all ages

As fall approached, more hearts started springing up in Saanich as part of a district initiative aimed at addressing pandemic-induced isolation.

The late David Springer, 93, crafting hearts at The Priory before his death on Sept. 22. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Through the “HeArts Together” Community Art Project, hearts were hand-made by residents of long-term care facilities around the region, participants accessing various community services and children and youth participating in Saanich Recreation programs. The hearts and messages are being assembled in outdoor displays in parks around Saanich starting with Rutledge, Cadboro/Gyro and Rainbow parks.

“Hearts have come to symbolize our caring for loved ones, neighbors and the community and they also express our gratitude to health care and essential workers,” said community arts specialist Brenda Weatherston. “We hope these collective heart displays will serve as a legacy of our experience during these challenging times and show how we can come together as a community while remaining safely apart.”

Participants include Aberdeen Hospital and the Priory, The Heights at Mount View, Garth Homer Society, Victoria Cool Aid Society, Inter-cultural Association of Greater Victoria, Salvation Army, Victoria Immigrant and Refugee Society, Victoria Native Friendship Centre and the Victoria Women’s Transition House.

