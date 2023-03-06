New jazz-oriented community band seeks musicians

Band seeks brass, percussion and woodwind players

Eddie and Mary Atherton, shown here playing with the Lake Country Big Band, are trying to launch a new community band in Sooke. (Contributed)

Eddie and Mary Atherton, shown here playing with the Lake Country Big Band, are trying to launch a new community band in Sooke. (Contributed)

Maybe there’s some life left in that tuba, trombone, or trumpet that’s been gathering dust in the closet since high school after all.

Eddie Atherton, a trumpeter, and his wife, Mary, who plays trombone, are looking for brass, percussion and woodwind players seeking the kind of fun that comes with playing in a band.

The Athertons love affair with community bands dates back to the 20-plus years they lived in the Okanagan.

“The high school didn’t have a jazz band,” Eddie explained. “We wanted to expose our kids to that kind of music, so we started The Lake Country Big Band, which became a big success. We’ve been in Sooke for four years and still enjoy playing, so we decided to try and get a community band started here.

“We find many people who played in the past and have an instrument tucked under their bed who might like to join a band. Our focus is on concert band players who can play some jazz and a variety of other styles,” Atherton said.

There is no cost or other strings attached to joining, other than the ability to read music.

ALSO READ: Sooke music students off to national competition

Band drop-in nights begin in April on Thursdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The first three sessions are at Journey Middle School on April 6, 13, and 20. After that, sessions will move to Edward Milne Community School.

“Lorna Bjorklund, the music teacher at Edward Milne Community School, was extremely helpful in arranging rehearsal space,” Atherton said.

Anyone interested in attending should email the Athertons at etmg@shaw.ca.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

East SookeSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
E-scooter uptake highlights role of fun in transportation: Royal Roads researcher

Just Posted

Eddie and Mary Atherton, shown here playing with the Lake Country Big Band, are trying to launch a new community band in Sooke. (Courtesy of Lake Country Calendar)
New jazz-oriented community band seeks musicians

The 2023 Greater Victoria Flower Count kicks off on March 8. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria flower count returns to sow community competition, share local beauty

Sooke RCMP will add two officers in 2024 as part of long-term plans to address population growth. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke considers more RCMP officers due to population increase

The 2014 arrests of two Vancouver Island residents led to an almost decade-long international investigation into organized crime. (Courtesy B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime)
Escaped murderer, cocaine bales, fiery drug bust flow from Vancouver Island-based probe