New roundabout along Peatt Road completed in Langford

Allows for better turning movements for Langford’s fire trucks, improved safety

A new roundabout has been completed at the intersection of Peatt Road, Brock Avenue and Larkhall Road in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Construction on an improved roundabout has been completed in Langford.

The roundabout at the intersection of Peatt Road, Brock Avenue and Larkhall Road has been known to give Langford’s fire trucks a difficult time maneuvering through the traffic area. Two pedestrian crossings have been improved with added flashing pedestrian light and refuge islands if residents can’t make it across the entire road at one time.

The remaining leg of the roundabout connecting to Larkhall Road will be completed at a future date when that road will be expanded to include two-way traffic. The timing for the expansion has yet to be determined.

According to projected figures in January, construction on the roundabout cost $850,000 and an additional $100,000 on landscaping. This project is funded through the City’s Road Development Cost Charge program.

