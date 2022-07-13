New Saanich bike skills park rolls into action this weekend

Children of all ages will have opportunities to do jumps, twists and other tricks at the new Tripp Station Youth Bike Skills Park in Saanich off the Lochside Trail. It opens to the public Saturday, July 16. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

A bike park project that had seeds planted seven years ago has come to fruition in Saanich.

This Saturday (July 16) the trails, pump track and dirt jumps at the new Tripp Station Youth Bike Skills Park will officially open to the public, with plenty of time to test it out over the summer season.

The one-acre park, on land purchased by the District of Saanich from BC Hydro at the George Tripp substation on Lochside Drive near Borden Street, is just off the Lochside Regional Trail and easily accessible by bike. The completion of the project culminates the municipality’s youth development strategy and implementation plan, which originally called for a park to be finished by 2019.

Adding a youth-focused facility to the district’s parks system is “fantastic,” said Mayor Fred Haynes.

“It gives youth a fun way to challenge themselves, to socialize with friends and family and to stay healthy and active. Outdoor recreation, specifically a youth park, is a major component of our youth development strategy,” he said in a release.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting happen at 11 a.m.

South Island Mountain Bike Society director of advocacy Yvonne Mendel echoed the mayor’s statement about it being a great addition to the region’s urban bike parks. “We hope that children and youth will find the bike park to be an exciting new amenity.”

Other improvements to the area include the creation of a gravel pathway between the entrance to the park and Lochside Drive/Lochside Regional Trail, park furniture, bike racks, a drinking fountain, signs and a portable toilet.

A small parking lot is available, but users are encouraged to reach the park by bike. Find more information about the project at Saanich.ca/parks under Park Projects.

