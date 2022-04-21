New Saanich police branch opens with fanfare at Uptown

Space brings community and police together, says chief

From left, Deputy Chief Const. Dean Duthie, Brenda Freeman, Pulcherie Mboussi, Kristy Lowes and Mayor Fred Haynes cut the ribbon at the official opening of the community safety office at Uptown Shopping Centre. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich police are looking to expand community-based safety initiatives, projects and programming in the district with the opening of a new space.

The official grand opening of the community safety office, the Saanich Police Department’s community engagement division’s flagship, took place at Uptown Shopping Centre Thursday (April 21).

The intention of the space is to create opportunities for community members to volunteer in prevention programming, share information and connect people with resources they need.

Residents can access information about the various volunteer programs offered in partnership with the Saanich Police Department, crime prevention resources and the community in general.

“This community safety office is about community and police coming together as one,” said Deputy Chief Const. Dean Duthie at the event. “This is a really important moment in Saanich police history … and this is a great opportunity for us to continue our drive and our goal to enhance and strengthen relationships with all community groups in Saanich.”

The office also delivers core programming including block watch, speed watch, cell watch, lockout auto crime and the Saanich police “Ace” mascot program.

A wide range of information and resources can be found at the office with respect to programs and agencies including fraud prevention, elder abuse, victims of crime programs, cyber-crime, cyber-bullying, home security, and pedestrian and bike safety.

The office is not a place to report crimes because there won’t always be an officer present.

