Through the It’s Critical fundraising campaign, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation has raised $1 million to open an interim high acuity unit (HAU) at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Courtesy of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation)

New specialized unit opens this fall at Royal Jubilee Hospital

Victoria Hospitals Foundation hits fundraising milestone with COVID-19 campaign

Life-saving critical care equipment is on its way to Royal Jubilee Hospital thanks to the generosity of the community.

Launched in April, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s It’s Critical campaign has already raised $1 million. This will facilitate the opening of an interim high acuity unit (HAU) at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Slated to open in October, it will give care teams the increased capacity and flexibility to provide specialized care and manage surges in hospitalizations during influenza season, COVID-19 and potential mass casualty scenarios such as natural disasters.

HAUs offer an intermediary level of care between intensive care and acute care for patients not quite ill enough for the ICU but who still require highly specialized care and monitoring.

I’m inspired by the extraordinary support from our giving community – thank you for making this milestone possible. To see equipment already in the hands of care teams thanks to our donors is incredible,” said Avery Brohman, Victoria Hospitals Foundation executive director, in a release. “Together, the community, Island Health, and the foundation are truly transforming health care for Vancouver Island residents. Especially in these uncertain times, we are grateful for the continued commitment shown by our donors to expand critical care capacity, and preserve the care we all rely on.”

ALSO READ: Significant donation boosts Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s most ambitious fundraising campaign

State-of-the-art critical care beds, new monitors and an ultrasound funded by Victoria Hospitals Foundation donors have already arrived at the hospital and specialized staff are being trained to use them. This quick timeline was made possible by a collaboration with Island Health and a commitment of funds from the foundation.

“A permanent high acuity unit will provide our frontline workers with the supports they need to care for some of the most vulnerable patients today, and in the years to come,” stated Dr. Omar Ahmad, department head, Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Island Health.

It’s Critical is a $7-million fundraising campaign launched in response to COVID-19 to expand critical care capacity in local hospitals. Once raised, the rest of the funds are earmarked for the creation of a permanent HAU. The permanent HAU will increase critical care capacity at Jubilee by 73 per cent.

To learn more about the campaign, or to donate, go to victoriahf.ca critical or call 250-519-1750.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protect your personal information at Shred-a-thon 2020

Just Posted

New hotel planned for Langford

Three brands under consideration, restaurant, townhomes part of the plan

Excess soil from McKenzie interchange repurposed into berm, walking path

Landscaping, trees to be added this fall, ministry says

New specialized unit opens this fall at Royal Jubilee Hospital

Victoria Hospitals Foundation hits fundraising milestone with COVID-19 campaign

UPDATED: Sooke Road reopens in Langford after downed power line sparks ‘significant’ brush fire

Crews from several departments responded to the blaze with heavy winds in the area

Maclure house on tap in Art Gallery of Greater Victoria’s virtual tour

Inaugural virtual House Tour features an online tour of a beautiful 1916 Samuel Maclure

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Kaslo’s Lily Nay set her mind to swimming Kootenay Lake on Sept. 3

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Artificial nest for bald eagles the first of its kind on Vancouver Island

New home replaces current nest located in decaying tree in French Creek

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Most Read