New specialized unit opens this fall at Royal Jubilee Hospital

Through the It’s Critical fundraising campaign, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation has raised $1 million to open an interim high acuity unit (HAU) at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Courtesy of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation)

Life-saving critical care equipment is on its way to Royal Jubilee Hospital thanks to the generosity of the community.

Launched in April, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s It’s Critical campaign has already raised $1 million. This will facilitate the opening of an interim high acuity unit (HAU) at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Slated to open in October, it will give care teams the increased capacity and flexibility to provide specialized care and manage surges in hospitalizations during influenza season, COVID-19 and potential mass casualty scenarios such as natural disasters.

HAUs offer an intermediary level of care between intensive care and acute care for patients not quite ill enough for the ICU but who still require highly specialized care and monitoring.

“ I’m inspired by the extraordinary support from our giving community – thank you for making this milestone possible. To see equipment already in the hands of care teams thanks to our donors is incredible,” said Avery Brohman, Victoria Hospitals Foundation executive director, in a release. “ Together, the community, Island Health, and the foundation are truly transforming health care for Vancouver Island residents. Especially in these uncertain times, we are grateful for the continued commitment shown by our donors to expand critical care capacity, and preserve the care we all rely on.”

State-of-the-art critical care beds, new monitors and an ultrasound funded by Victoria Hospitals Foundation donors have already arrived at the hospital and specialized staff are being trained to use them. This quick timeline was made possible by a collaboration with Island Health and a commitment of funds from the foundation.

“A permanent high acuity unit will provide our frontline workers with the supports they need to care for some of the most vulnerable patients today, and in the years to come,” stated Dr. Omar Ahmad, department head, Emergency and Critical Care Medicine, Island Health.

It’s Critical is a $7-million fundraising campaign launched in response to COVID-19 to expand critical care capacity in local hospitals. Once raised, the rest of the funds are earmarked for the creation of a permanent HAU. The permanent HAU will increase critical care capacity at Jubilee by 73 per cent.

To learn more about the campaign, or to donate, go to victoriahf.ca critical or call 250-519-1750.

