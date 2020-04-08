New #yyjegghunt2020 joins the ranks of fun, social distancing activities in Greater Victoria

A paper egg as part of #yyjegghunt2020 spotted in Saanich’s Rutledge Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

With hearts and lights illuminating windows and doorways across Greater Victoria as residents stay inside to avoid spreading COVID-19, a new Easter game is rising up.

As the provincial direction to self-isolate and practise physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues toward Easter, the #yyjegghunt2020 appears underway according to a tweet attributed to the Rutledge lending library in the Saanich park of the same name.

The community book-lending box was outfitted with a plastic bag of colourful two-dimensional eggs and a baggie of instructions this week.

“Let’s come together to create fun memories with our kids and all young at heart!” reads the note.

The rules are simple, decorate a paper egg, put it in a visible window such as a home or vehicle, and look for eggs while out walking – at a safe distance of course.

Those social media inclined can post and share the photos with a #yyjegghunt2020 tag.

