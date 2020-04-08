A paper egg as part of #yyjegghunt2020 spotted in Saanich’s Rutledge Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

New #yyjegghunt2020 joins the ranks of fun, social distancing activities in Greater Victoria

With hearts and lights illuminating windows and doorways across Greater Victoria as residents stay inside to avoid spreading COVID-19, a new Easter game is rising up.

As the provincial direction to self-isolate and practise physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues toward Easter, the #yyjegghunt2020 appears underway according to a tweet attributed to the Rutledge lending library in the Saanich park of the same name.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria residents can thank health care workers through online portal

The community book-lending box was outfitted with a plastic bag of colourful two-dimensional eggs and a baggie of instructions this week.

“Let’s come together to create fun memories with our kids and all young at heart!” reads the note.

The rules are simple, decorate a paper egg, put it in a visible window such as a home or vehicle, and look for eggs while out walking – at a safe distance of course.

Those social media inclined can post and share the photos with a #yyjegghunt2020 tag.

READ ALSO: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released


