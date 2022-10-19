Saanich Emergency Program staff practice earthquake safety. (Courtesy Saanich Fire Department)

No desk? No problem: Saanich officials offer alternative tips for earthquake drill

What to do when you can’t duck, cover and hold on, according to the Saanich Emergency Program

When an earthquake strikes, most people know the three steps: drop, cover and hold – but the Saanich Emergency Program is offering tips when conventional methods aren’t an option.

The Great British Columbia ShakeOut is tomorrow – an annual event set to bring awareness on what to do in case of a quake.

Officials have given additional safety tips for those who can’t easily find a desk to take shelter under.

“No table or desk to crawl under? No problem,” said Saanich Deputy Fire Chief Brock Henson, who suggested dropping to your hands and knees and crawling to a safe place beside secure furniture or an interior wall with no windows.

Saanich will be hosting its annual ShakeOut drill on Thursday (Oct. 20) at 10:20 a.m. It serves as an opportunity to practice earthquake safety procedures and preparedness.

“Life can get busy, but prioritizing ShakeOut is a great opportunity to practice earthquake safety and update your household emergency plan and kit,” Henson added.

For more information or to register for the Great British Columbia ShakeOut, visit shakeoutbc.ca.

READ MORE: Sidney emergency official says residents should be self-sufficient for at least seven days

EarthquakeEmergency Preparedness

