The Victoria Cool Aid Society, in partnership with Langford-based King’s Auto Sales, is giving away a free car again to someone in need this holiday season. (King’s Auto Sales/Facebook)

The Victoria Cool Aid Society, in partnership with Langford-based King’s Auto Sales, is giving away a free car again to someone in need this holiday season. (King’s Auto Sales/Facebook)

Nominate someone in need in Greater Victoria for a free car

Cool Aid, King’s Auto Sales partner up for annual car giveaway

Do you know someone in need of a little boost this holiday season?

The Victoria Cool Aid Society has once again partnered with King’s Auto Sales to help someone who is struggling financially by providing a free car to help make a difference in their life.

The chosen recipient will receive a white 2006, two-door, four-cylinder automatic Pontiac Pursuit. The first three months of insurance will be provided by Maxxam Insurance, with a two-year warranty from Lubrico Warranties, one year of maintenance from Affordable Auto Repair, and four new tires from Tires Unlimited.

The deadline to nominate someone deserving is Tuesday, Dec. 21. For more information or to nominate someone, go to coolaid.org/car-giveaway.

Representatives from King’s Auto Sales, Cool Aid, and Black Press Media will select a winner on Dec. 22 and the car will be delivered during boxing week.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria woman gets stunning surprise of a free car

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Charity and DonationsGreater Victoria

 

The Victoria Cool Aid Society, in partnership with Langford-based King’s Auto Sales, is giving away a free car again to someone in need this holiday season. (Cool Aid/Facebook)

The Victoria Cool Aid Society, in partnership with Langford-based King’s Auto Sales, is giving away a free car again to someone in need this holiday season. (Cool Aid/Facebook)

Previous story
$5M donation means better care for Island residents at Greater Victoria hospitals
Next story
Santa coming to Sidney on Dec. 19

Just Posted

Lindsay Goulet snaps a photo of son Owen, 13, with Bruce Courtnall, left, and Geoff Courtnall during the Victoria launch event for the Courtnall Society of Mental Health. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Victoria’s Courtnall brothers launch society to fund grassroots mental health programs

A crossing guard helps students on a rainy day. The City of Victoria approved an extra $50,000 for the school crossing guard program to staff four busy spots in the city to the end of the school year. (Black Press file photo)
‘Guards are in place and ready to serve:’ Victoria approves emergency crossing guard funding

Vancouver Island artist Joslyn Williams embraces her Nuu-chah-nulth heritage in her work, which can be seen on her Instagram account, joslyn_williams_art. (courtesy instagram.com/joslyn_williams_art)
Vancouver Island artist connecting to Nuu-chah-nulth heritage in the city

Construction is beginning on a new housing development along Wadams Way in Sooke. A local advocacy group wants the district to pause new development to review its commitment to climate actions. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Group calls for moratorium on new development in Sooke