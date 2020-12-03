Goldstream Gazette is holding the first annual Local Hero Awards ceremony on the West Shore on June 18. Deadline for nominations is on May 2. (Arnold Lim/News Staff)

Goldstream Gazette is holding the first annual Local Hero Awards ceremony on the West Shore on June 18. Deadline for nominations is on May 2. (Arnold Lim/News Staff)

Nominate your West Shore hero today!

Submit your application to one of 12 different categories before Jan. 4

Do you know incredible people on the West Shore community that go the extra mile? Nominate them for a 2020 Local Hero award.

Nominations have reopened for the Goldstream Gazette’s Local Hero Awards and will be open until Jan. 4. While the awards were originally launched earlier this year, unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were forced to postpone the initiative.

It is now more important than ever for our community to celebrate amazing individuals who perform outstanding acts of service that are selfless and courageous, making the West Shore a vibrant place to live, work and play. So on Feb. 24, we will come together virtually to celebrate these individuals.

The Local Hero Awards were made with the purpose of creating a platform for those powerful people stories that make our West Shore community strong. The awards celebrate a wide range of organizations and individuals, in the form of our sponsors, partners, nominees and nominators – to honour our community heroes.

This is the first of its kind in the southern part of the Island, drawing inspiration from the Comox Valley Record, who initially launched Local Hero Awards in 2016.

The Goldstream Gazette thanks Prosperity Planning and Westhills for their title sponsorships for the inaugural event.

The Seniors’ Champion recognizes a senior citizen (65 years or older) who has made an outstanding voluntary contribution to enrich the social, cultural or civic life of our community.

The Environmental Hero will go to someone who makes a positive contribution to the community by championing environmentally friendly initiatives.

The Arts Ambassador honours a person, or people, deemed “vital to the diversity of our community, who encourages participation, and social well-being.”

The Coach(es) Award recognizes someone “exemplary in developing skills and confidence in participants, inspires youth, and who encourages a high level of athletic achievement and commitment.”

The Community Builder will be a person or group “that has taken the initiative to engage residents in an innovative or new community project or event. The initiative might encourage different groups to collaborate, address a gap in community participation, or result in a more inclusive, engaged community initiative/event.”

Community Volunteer is given to someone who “makes a positive contribution to the community by volunteering their time.”

The Courage & Bravery Award recognizes someone who has put their own safety at risk in coming to the aid of another.

The Educator Award will go to someone who demonstrates a high level of ethics and professional standards, is an inspirational motivator, excellent communicator, good listener and a reliable resource to the community and his or her students.

The Emergency Services Award will go to a person “exemplary in the area of emergency services and unselfishly shoulders enormous responsibility while accepting the potential risks and challenges of the job.”

The Unsung Hero honours someone who has made a positive contribution to the community through their work and has gone beyond to support the community and/or cause.

The Youth Volunteer award recognizes someone under the age of 18, who had made a positive contribution to the community through volunteer efforts.

And finally, the Hero of the Year – This individual rises above the rest by demonstrating unwavering leadership, compassion and community spirit in all that he or she does. He or she makes a genuine and significant contribution to the Valley and is a natural community role model.

The awards will be handcrafted by local carver John Bellis, who carves totem poles, paddles, drums and bentwood boxes.

Nominating someone is easy. Simply go to hero.goldstreamgazette.com, click “Submit a Nomination” and follow the directions. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 4.

West Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke Christmas Bureau extends deadline for hampers
Next story
Watch Messiah at home with the Sooke Philharmonic

Just Posted

Wild Wise Sooke is pushing to get local waste management companies to hop on board to provide bear-resistant bins as an option for residents. On Nov. 23, Sooke council voted to write a letter of support for Wild Wise to send to companies such as GFL Environmental Inc. and Sooke Disposal Ltd. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wild Wise Sooke continues push for bear-resistant bins as option for residents

Bins could cost anywhere from $150 to $300 or more, according to 2019 study

The Sooke Christmas Bureau, which serves over 400 hampers to families and residents in need, has extended their deadline to include anyone in need that has missed their Dec. 1 cutoff. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Christmas Bureau extends deadline for hampers

Non-profit group says monetary donations goes further than non-perishables

Island Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Four new COVID-19 cases added to Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak

Inital round of patient testing is complete, staff testing continues

The District of Sooke is another step closer to approving its 2021 financial plan. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Pandemic uncertainty looms over Sooke municipal budget

Council trims property tax increase to 3.3 per cent

The Sooke Santa Run will feature their youngest members as Santas, an annual tradition for the firefighters in Sooke, East Sooke, Shirley and Otter Point. The drive-by event takes place throughout the Sooke neighbourhood on Dec. 12. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
No one outside fire hall allowed to help volunteer for Sooke Santa Run

Drive-by event takes place on Dec. 12, with goal to raise $15,000

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
POLL: Has COVID-19 changed your plans for the holidays?

The lights are going up, the stacks of presents under the tree… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Watch Messiah at home with the Sooke Philharmonic

Concert available to stream Dec. 12

Emergency crews used a backhoe loader to clear fire debris from the scene of a fire on Wesley Street Thursday as police and firefighters gathered up propane tanks, stoves and fireplaces used by camp residents to heat tents. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
City of Nanaimo dismantles downtown homeless encampment after fire

Four to six tents burned up in Wesley Street fire Thursday, Dec. 3

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. (Quinn Bender photo)
First Nations renew call to revoke salmon farm licences

Leadership council implores use of precautionary principle in Discovery Islands

Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps poses for a photo with his parents Amanda Sully and Adam Deschamps in this undated handout photo. Ten-month-old Aidan Deschamps was the first baby in Canada to be diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy through Ontario’s newborn screening program. The test was added to the program six days before he was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Children’s Hospital Eastern Ontario *MANDATORY CREDIT*
First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones

‘If Aidan had been born any earlier or anywhere else our story would be quite different’

BC Ambulance Services reassures people that the service is well staffed and ready to respond. Photo by Don Bodger
BC Ambulance assures the Island community they’re ‘fully staffed’

‘Paramedics are not limited to a geographical area.’ — BCEHS

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

Most Read