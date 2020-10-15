Non-profit partnership helps more Victoria pets in need

Rufus the pug gets dressed up for Halloween. The BC SPCA in Victoria has worked with the Cool Aid Society to extend its pet food bank services to more pets and people in need in the community. (Courtesy of BC SPCA)

The BC SPCA in Victoria is expanding its work in the community to provide pet food and supplies to more people and pets in need.

A partnership with the Cool Aid Society has helped the the animal welfare organization extend its pet food bank services further into the Greater Victoria community.

“We have all gone through challenging times with the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has had a financial impact on many families,” says Annie Prittie Bell, manager of the BC SPCA in Victoria. “The BC SPCA in Victoria was very fortunate to already have strong relationships with community agencies, like the Victoria-based Cool Aid Society, and this allowed us to seamlessly expand our outreach support for pet guardians and help vulnerable animals when the pandemic hit.”

The SPCA’s pet food bank has been operating on a drop-in basis, but during the pandemic, the SPCA has dropped hampers off to the Cool Aid Society, which distributes them to pet guardians in need.

The program has been so successful that the organizations may continue the partnership past the pandemic.

Alan Rycroft, community relations for the Cool Aid Society, says the benefits go beyond the pets.

“They end up not just helping the animals have a more stable and consistent diet, but also greatly reduce the stress on pet owners who frequently have to spend money they don’t have to ensure their animals have the best life possible,” he said. “I’m sure any pet owner can empathize with the sleepless nights that come from worrying about a sick animal’s health or if you are hurting a pet by feeding them cheap food if that’s all you can afford.”

The BC SPCA’s drop-in food bank is available Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

