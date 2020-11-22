North Saanich build benefits from $200,000 Habitat donation

Habitat for Humanity Victoria’s landmark fundraiser hit its $200,000 target in October.

Greater Victoria responded to Habitat’s call for help to give local families a hand-up into affordable homeownership, resulting in the largest donation ever received in a single campaign.

“We cannot thank the many donors and our key sponsor Raymond James Ltd enough for this incredible support. It’s so heartening to know that, even in these strange and difficult times, such generosity for others beats strong in our community,” said Yolanda Meijer, CEO of Habitat Victoria.

The $203,000 raised will help with construction underway on Bakerview Place in North Saanich where 10 families will call home.

Habitat is set to approve two more families to join those already working their volunteer hours with the charity , which includes helping to build their own home and the homes of others . A portion of the mortgage payments made by Habitat families goes into its Build Fund – called the Fund for Humanity – which provides seed funding for future builds.

“For the first time in a long time, we can actually look to the future without feeling terrified,” said David, who, together with his wife Yazmin and two young children, look forward to the day they get the keys to their new home. “Owning our home and having monthly payments we can actually afford means we can start planning for our future instead of just living day to day with our head in the sand.”

Learn more about Habitat projects at habitatvictoria.com/builds.

