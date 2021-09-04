The 2018 Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Black Press Media file photo)

The 2018 Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay car show makes triumphant return to The Avenue

Auto enthusiasts can mark Sept. 12 on the calendar

Cars are the stars of the annual show and shine on Oak Bay Avenue and after a year off, they’re back with a special September edition.

Traditionally held in July, the popular car show sees hundreds of car lovers flock to Oak Bay each year, with the natural exception of 2020 when it met the same fate as so many other events – cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizer Ken Agate bills it as one of the most popular vehicle displays on the Vancouver Island event calendar.

“People are asking for their annual events back, and we’re pleased that the Oak Bay municipality continues to support this showcase of classic and special interest vehicles,” he said.

Many entries are a work in progress. And for some, this will be their first time on display, never having attended a car show before.

RELATED: Garage sale find ready to shine

Historically, the event attracts up to 300 cars as owners and enthusiasts of all makes and vintages are invited. Agate doesn’t expect to hit that high a number, though figures it’s a possibility as people start to enjoy activities again. Many local restaurants and businesses open especially for the event.

The 21st Oak Bay Car Collector Festival is on The Avenue Sept. 12.

Cars are placed in sections along five blocks of Oak Bay Avenue, from Monterey Avenue to Mitchell Street plus a portion of Hampshire Road. Prizes will be handed out in several categories including Police officer’s, Firefighter’s, Mayor’s and Monterey Ladies Choice as well as Best Survivor, Truck and more.

Pre-registration is not required, and exhibitors enter near Foul Bay Road from the west end of Oak Bay Avenue. Registration on arrival for car exhibitors starts at 7 a.m. and $20 is collected at the gate. Volunteers will escort cars to their locations to be on display until 3 p.m.

For more news delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Car Showsoak bayTourism

Previous story
What’s in Jesse Roper’s garden, man?

Just Posted

Mayor Fred Haynes points to where bollards will soon be installed in the next week outside Spectrum Community School to improve traffic calming. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Back-to-school safety improvements near completion on West Burnside Road in Saanich

Crowds check out some of the classic cars on display at the 2018 Oak Bay Collector Car Show. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay car show makes triumphant return to The Avenue

Jesse Roper tackles weeds in his garden to kick off the 2021 season of What’s In My Garden Man? (YouTube/Whats In My Garden)
What’s in Jesse Roper’s garden, man?

Royal Roads University in Colwood is hosting vaccination clinics on the next three Wednesdays in September. (Black Press Media file photo)
Royal Roads University opens vaccination clinics to the public in Colwood