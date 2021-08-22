Oak Bay church plans to fill the pews with books for annual fundraiser

Funds raised support The Food Bank at St. John the Divine, Threshold Housing and Our Place

The Churchmouse Bookshop in St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church will hold its annual sale on Sept. 11. (Churchmouse Bookshop)

With health and safety protocols in place, Oak Bay’s little non-profit book shop is readying to present its big fall sale in support of local charities.

In hopes of filling the pews of St. Mary’s with thousands of quality pre-owned books for sale on Sept. 11, the Churchmouse Bookshop is accepting donations, seeking items particularly written by Indigenous authors. Novels and mysteries are also top sellers. Donations can be dropped of during normal hours, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 1701 Elgin Rd.

Proceeds support the work of local charity partners including The Food Bank at St John the Divine, Threshold Housing and Our Place. COVID-19 protocols may be in place, depending on current directives.

Currently the number of patrons is limited inside, with a lovely garden outside for those who need to wait. There is hand sanitizer on site, and the space is diligently disinfected before and after each event. There is no food, drink or hanging about allowed at this time.

Contact tracing measures are in effect with data stored securely and destroyed after 30 days.

The little bookstore has broadened its payment options, buyers can now donate using credit/debit cards.

