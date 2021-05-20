Oak Bay council clears years-old reports from in-camera meetings

Old news on tap at May 10 council meeting

Fire Chief Darren Hughes, right, pulls the old Fireman’s Park sign off ahead of the park’s name change. The new sign for Firefighter’s Park is coming. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)

In its bid to keep things transparent, Oak Bay council had staff sift through past items from closed meetings to ensure all results have been reported publicly.

A series of archival rise and reports revealed during the May 10 meeting include a Nov. 26, 2018 decision to have Fireman’s Park renamed to Firefighter’s Park.

There was a Feb. 13, 2019 decision to create one new full-time position in each of the parks, recreation and culture, and engineering departments.

Finally, on June 24, 2019, council decided that, subject to concurrence by the police board, the Oak Bay Police Department administrative assistant be appointed secretary of the police board. In the instance of that person’s absence, another police department or district staff member as designated by the police chief or deputy police chief would perform the role. And, at his/her discretion, or by invitation by the chair of the police board or chief constable, the chief administrative officer may attend meetings of the police board.

This is the last of the catchup, Mayor Kevin Murdoch said during the meeting. Council also plans to continue to report out from closed meetings in a timely fashion going forward.

