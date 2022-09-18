Oak Bay gardeners hold out hope for bumper crop of raspberries

Frank Jackson repairs his fence at the Oak Bay allotment gardens on Monteith Avenue. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Susan Hawkins keeps things green with late-summer watering at the Oak Bay allotment gardens on Monteith. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

During a late summer watering of her lush garden patch off Monteith Avenue, Susan Hawkins reminisces about all the youngsters who came through the plots this summer.

Purple peas were a popular treat for day-campers and others that trotted the pathways and learned a little from the gardeners at work, she said. Cherry tomatoes were a close second.

While there was some worry early on with a lingering wet spring, the Oak Bay gardeners were abundantly rewarded, and continue to pick tomatoes and hold out hope a growing bumper crop of raspberries will ripen.

The 26 plots adjacent to Bowker Creek are available to Oak Bay residents for a fee but are also in high demand. Call the Oak Bay parks department at 250-592-7275 to get on a waitlist.

